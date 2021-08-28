Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens new section of Wheels Up mountain bike trail

On Friday, Aug. 27, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced on social media that the new section of the Wheels Up mountain bike trail is now open.

A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth said in a blog post last week the Wheels Up Trail was almost complete.

“The bridges are in place,” Henceroth wrote. “The trail is connected top to bottom. We have some ‘final surfacing’ work to do as well as the installation of signs.”

Henceroth said in the blog post that the International Mountain Bicycling Association and A-Basin trail crew will head to the top of Radical next to build the approximately .7-mile connection from that location across Standard, No Name, Radical, Challenger and Scudder en route to the Black Mountain Lodge at the ski area’s mid-mountain. Henceroth said by the end of September A-Basin should have a 5-mile loop that tops out at the top of Radical.