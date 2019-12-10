Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens Pallavicini Lift

FRISCO — On Monday, Dec. 9, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced that they would be opening the Pallavicini Lift Tuesday, Dec. 10. After teasing the opening following the weekend snowstorm, A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth wrote in his blog about the current conditions for the area and upcoming openings.

Christmas has come early, Pali Chair opens tomorrow for the season!

There is great skiing to be had on West Wall, Slalom, and Grizzly Road. The Radical gate will be closed until we get a bit more snow. See you tomorrow!❄️🤘#ABasin #LetsLegend pic.twitter.com/YIz02bRts9 — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) December 9, 2019

“Conditions are good on West Wall, Slalom Slope and Grizzly,” Henceroth wrote in his blog.

With another storm on the way at the end of the week, Henceroth added that “The Beavers isn’t too far from opening.”