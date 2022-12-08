Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens Pallavicini lift for the season, expanding terrain offerings

A skier takes a few turns through deep powder below the Pallavicini lift. A-Basin opened up the Pallavicini ski lift on Thursday, Dec. 8 for the 2022-23 ski and ride season.

Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

The Pallavicini ski lift at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is now open for the 2022-23 season.

The legendary, two-seater lift started spinning at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 — a full eight days prior to when it opened last season.

According to a press release from the ski area, the recent snowfall really helped A-Basin open the lift so that guests could enjoy powder turns without lift lines Thursday.

The Pallavicini lift opened with access to West Wall, Slalom, Powder Keg, North Chute, South Chute and Grizzly Road. Terrain will be limited with early season conditions. The lift opens up at 9 a.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It will close at 3:30 p.m. daily.

The addition of the Pallavicini lift means A-Basin now has three lifts open to service beginner through advanced terrain.

A-Basin will host a Friday Afternoon Club on Friday, Dec. 9 with $39 lift tickets available between 2 and 4 p.m. with appetizer and drink specials in the 6th Alley Bar and Grill from 2 p.m. to close. Tickets for the Friday Afternoon Club must be purchased in advance online at ArapahoeBasin.com.