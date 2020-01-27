Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens Steep Gullies

A view of a portion of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area's Steep Gullies terrain.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opened its Steep Gullies terrain on Friday.

The Steep Gullies, accessed via the Pallavicini Lift or the Beavers lift on A-Basin’s front side, is a section of double-black-diamond extreme skiing that is for experts only.

There is also a hike-back from the bottom of the Steep Gullies that skiers and snowboarders must do to return to A-Basin’s front side base.

“The Steep Gullies were a treat,” A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Al Henceroth wrote on his blog Friday, “a little rough and tricky getting in, but sweet, sweet skiing down the gut.”

“The Steep Gullies were the gems of the day,” Henceroth wrote on his blog Sunday. “We took three laps out there. As often is the case, the entries were a little rough, but once in the guts of the chutes, the skiing was superb. The hike back is good exercise, but the real magic was skiing the main bodies of those trails. Awesome.”