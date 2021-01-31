Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens terrain in Montezuma Bowl
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Saturday opened skiing and riding on terrain in Montezuma Bowl for the first time this winter season.
On Saturday afternoon A-Basin reported the Lazy-J Tow and the Zuma lift servicing Montezuma Bowl terrain were open. The ski area also reported the advanced Grays and Torreys runs in the advanced East Zuma area, as well as five of six advanced and double-black-diamond runs in the Max, Groswold, Durrance zone were open. Eureka was the only run reported open in West Zuma terrain.
As for the Montezuma Bowl blue, intermediate runs, Elk Meadows and Ned’s Cache were the only runs not open. Columbine and Shining Light are the only runs in the Montezuma Bowl terrain reported as groomed.
The opening of the Zuma chairlift means all nine of the ski area’s lifts are now open servicing 90 of 145 runs at the resort — 100% of beginner terrain, 80% of intermediate terrain, 67% of advanced terrain and 40% of double-black-diamond extreme terrain are reported as open.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.