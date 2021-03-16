Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opens terrain on East Wall for the first time this season

Thanks to the recent weekend snowstorm, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area opened terrain on the East Wall on Tuesday for the first time this winter.

Arapahoe Basin Chief Operating Officer Al Henceroth wrote in a blog post that Tuesday’s opening included the North Pole gate and below the traverse out to Corner Chute. Terrain open via hiking access includes 2nd Notch, Narrow North Pole and North Pole.

The ski area’s East Wall is extreme big-mountain skiing where skiers and riders can hike to steep, rocky chutes that tower above the ski area’s lower mountain terrain.

The East Wall traditionally opens late in the season, depending on snow stability and coverage, if it opens at all. Last season, East Wall opened Feb. 14.