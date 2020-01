Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced the opening of two of its three terrain parks Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA — On Wednesday, Jan. 8, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced the opening of two terrain park areas: Treeline and High Divide. Banana Park is not yet open.

These openings mean A-Basin now has more than 77% of terrain open, with East Wall expert terrain being the last closed area.