Arapahoe Basin Ski Area permits uphill access during lift hours

A sign for uphill access at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

As the ski season begins to transition to spring-like conditions at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, officials have opened uphill access during lift-operating hours.

As of Friday afternoon, A-Basin’s uphill policy permits access during operating hours, though it is restricted to the eastern edge of High Noon between the Mountain Goat Plaza base area on the ski area’s front side and the Black Mountain Lodge at midmountain on the ski area’s front side.

Access above Black Mountain Lodge is prohibited during operational hours, beginning at 9 a.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. on weekends and holidays. Outside of lift-operating hours, uphill access is open on more terrain, but terrain may be restricted for mountain operations and safety reasons.

If the mountain is closed to uphill access, a closed sign will be posted at the bottom of the High Noon trail in the base area. A-Basin says uphill users also should look for the flashing red light. For more information, including how to obtain the ski area’s uphill-access pass, visit: ArapahoeBasin.com/the-mountain/uphill.