Arapahoe Basin Ski Area plans to finish work on portion of new mountain bike trail this fall
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area continues to make progress on mountain bike additions to the ski area’s summer recreation offerings.
After completing work on the Wheels Up downhill trail last month, A-Basin has shifted focus to constructing the Beavers Loop Trail. Ski area Chief Executive Officer Al Henceroth wrote in a blog post Tuesday that the ski area had another good week building the lower portion of the Beavers Loop Trail.
“Ultimately, that trail will be a downhill bike trail from the summit to Black Mountain Lodge,” Henceroth said. “In about three weeks or so, the portion from the top of Radical to (the Black Mountain Lodge) will be finished. I hope you can sneak in a good loop ride before the snow flies.”
