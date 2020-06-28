Arapahoe Basin Ski Area provides update on Aerial Adventure Park

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area anticipates a mid-July opening of the new Aerial Adventure Park.

Courtesy photo Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has announced that construction on the new Aerial Adventure Park is nearing completion. A-Basin COO Alan Henceroth wrote in his blog on Sunday that “the contractor’s crew is finishing the very last of their work.”

He said there would be engineering inspections and regulatory commissioning with the Forest Service and the State of Colorado going on over the next two to three weeks before A-Basin staff goes through a training program. Henceroth added that A-Basin anticipates a mid-July opening for the park.