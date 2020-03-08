Arapahoe Basin Ski Area season passes on sale

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s four season passes for the 2020-21 season are now on sale.

Courtesy photo Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

The 2020-21 full season pass gives unlimited, unrestricted access to A-Basin, including an uphill access pass plus three days at Taos Ski Valley, three days at Monarch Mountain and two days at Silverton Mountain. The full season pass is $449 for adults ages 19 to 69, $309 for youths ages 15 to 18, and $199 for children ages 6 to 14 and $179 for seniors 70 and older.

A military season pass with the same access and benefits is $179 for adults ages 15 and older, and $119 for children ages 6 to 14.

The 2020-21 midweek season pass provides unlimited, unrestricted access to A-Basin Mondays through Fridays. The pass includes an uphill access pass and discounted weekend tickets. The midweek pass is $349 for adults, $249 for youths and $149 for children.

The College 5 Any Day Pass is $179 and available to college students. The pass includes five unrestricted days at A-Basin, and those who purchase must provide proof of fall semester college enrollment of at least six credit hours.

Discounted child season passes can be added onto full season and midweek adult passes.

Passes can be purchased at Store.ArapahoeBasin.com.