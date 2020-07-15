Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to host 2 virtual disc golf tournaments this summer

A disc golfer throws a shot from a tee box at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area's 18-hole course during the first Professional Disc Golf Association Arapahoe Basin Alpine Open in early August 2019.

Ian Zinner / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will host a pair of virtual disc golf tournaments this summer.

For each tournament, players will have four days to complete one round on the 20-hole, par-3 course replete with challenge drives.

The first tournament is scheduled for July 23-26, and disc golfers are permitted to play between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The second tournament is scheduled for Aug. 6-9.

Golfers do not need to check in and can head straight to the course. A-Basin encourages golfers to take a screenshot of the ski area’s map of the course on their phones before heading up the lower mountain.

The tournaments will feature male, female and youth categories. Once all the scores have been submitted on the Sunday of each tournament, the ski area will post results to A-Basin’s website and Facebook page. Subsequently, the ski area will get in touch with winners regarding prize packages. Each participant will receive a custom Arapahoe Basin disc.

In terms of novel coronavirus rules, the ski area asks that disc golfers play only with people in their households while also maintaining physical distancing.

The cost is $35 for one tournament or $50 for both. Those who sign up for both will receive a $20 lunch voucher.

Reservations are required to submit a score for the tournament. To sign up and for more information, visit ArapahoeBasin.com/event/disc-golf-tournament.