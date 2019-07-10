Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to host CrossFit competition July 27

FRISCO — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will host the Mountain Meltdown CrossFit competition, “the original 5K for CrossFit freaks,” on July 27.

In its sixth summer, the event is touring across the country after spending its first five years in Utah. After Colorado, the tour heads to Lake Tahoe, California, in August.

The 5K consists of stairs and trails that athletes push, pedal and run up and down. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m., departing for a 90-minute capped course. Once the race is over, music, awards and beer garden festivities will take place through 5 p.m.

The competition will consist of several divisions, including King and Queen of the Mountain, which sees athletes carry an additional 20 pounds of weight. There also are competition divisions for beginners, with scaling options, and divisions for ladies, men and four-person teams.

For more information and to register, visit Bit.ly/ABasinCrossFit. To volunteer, visit Bit.ly/ABasinCrossFitVolunteer.