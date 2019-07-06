Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to host first-ever ‘Alpine Open’ pro-sanctioned disc golf tournament on Aug. 3

KEYSTONE — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will host its first-ever Professional Disc Golf Association-sanctioned event next month.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4, the ski area will host the PDGA Arapahoe Basin Alpine Open, a full-day disc-golf event that will feature payouts from the pro level down to novice and junior divisions.

Champions of the pro men’s and women’s division will receive $70 while 40% of competitors will receive a cash payout. There will also be a pro masters division with a $50 payout and cash payouts to the top 40%.

A-Basin will also provide swag (gear, etc.) payouts to the top 40% of competitors in the advanced, intermediate/recreational and novice/junior divisions. Player packs will also be provided in these divisions, as the champions of the advanced competition will take home $40, and $25 for the winners of the novice/juniors division.

Admission to compete is $70 for the pro and open divisions, $40 for the advanced divisions and $25 for the junior division and general entry.

Check in for the event on Saturday, Aug. 3, will take place between 7:30–8:30 a.m. at the ski area’s guest services building, followed by a players meeting in the Mountain Goat Plaza base area between 8:30–9 a.m. Disc golfers will then travel to their first hole, with play beginning at approximately 9:45 a.m. Tournament play will go to approximately 4:30 p.m. each day.

Due to the tournament, the ski area’s disc golf course will be closed to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day during the tournament. Like the rest of A-Basin’s summer events, the tournament is non-refundable and will go on rain or shine.

Though the ski area’s 18-hole disc golf course on a lower-mountain portion of its front-side terrain is yet to open due to late-season skiing and snow, once open, the course is playable seven days a week through the summer. The course, featuring all par-3 holes, is free to play, as it starts in the base area, climbs up to the top of North Fork then loops around to the Pallavicini chair and back to the base area.

To register for the tournament and for more information, visit: Bit.ly/ABasinAlpineOpen. For more information on disc golf at A-Basin, visit: ArapahoeBasin.com/Summer-Disc-Golf/.