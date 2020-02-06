Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to host free events for Ikon and A-Basin passholders

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will host a Pass Holder Bash from Feb. 7-9 with food and drink discounts, live music and events.

Liz Copan / lcopan@summitdaily.com

ARAPAHOE BASIN SKI AREA — The Ikon Pass and Arapahoe Basin Ski Area are hosting a Pass Holder Bash from Friday, Feb. 7, to Sunday, Feb. 9.

On Friday, there will be free demos of vintage skis and Pit Viper sunglasses from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and live music from 3-6 p.m. by High Five.

On Saturday, there will be a free terrain park rail jam from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a live DJ at the base area from noon to 3 p.m. The Road Icons Crew and local athletes will be on the mountain and will give out beer tokens. From 3-6 p.m., there will be live music by the Big Onions at 6th Alley Bar & Grill.

On Sunday, passholders can get early access to lifts starting at 8 a.m. From 2:30-5:30 p.m., there will be live music featuring Tara Rose at 6th Alley Bar & Grill. There also will be several food, drink and apparel discounts for passholders throughout the weekend.

Valid passes to participate in the events include the 2019-20 Ikon Pass and Ikon Base pass in addition to the A-Basin full-season, two-season, military, senior or midweek passes. Mountain Collective, Uphill and 2-5 day passes do not apply.