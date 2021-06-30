Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to host Reverse Enduro mountain bike race July 31

A mountain biker rides Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s Wheels Up downhill trail.

Photo by Ian Zinner / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will host its first Reverse Enduro Mountain Bike Race on Saturday, July 31.

A-Basin is known for its annual winter Enduro event, which features a 10-hour marathon of skiing and snowboarding on the Pallavicini chair. Skiers and riders complete as many laps as they can as part of a fundraiser for A-Basin employees experiencing hardships.

The July 31 inaugural Reverse Enduro mountain biking event is not a replication of the winter event, though the ski area hopes it will harbor the same vibe and passion as the winter Enduro. Rather than amassing a total number of laps, riders will race against the clock in specific racing categories.

The summer event will feature a course that will ascend more than 1,500 vertical feet over 3 miles. The climb will start with 1.8 miles of singletrack on the Argentine North Fork Trail before finishing on the grueling, 1.2-mile dirt climb up the ski area’s summer service road. Cyclists will turn around after reaching the summit of the Montezuma and Lenawee lifts at 12,456 feet. Cyclists will then descend the road to finish on the ski area’s new downhill trail, Wheels Up.

Racers can also combine their Reverse Enduro entry with a ticket to A-Basin’s Brewfest, which begins at noon the same day.

For more information and to register, visit: ArapahoeBasin.com/event/reverse-enduro .