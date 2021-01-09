Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to host ski mountaineering races in virtual format

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will host the popular Rise and Shine Rando ski mountaineering race series via a virtual format beginning Tuesday, Jan. 12.

A-Basin will permit ski mountaineers to register online at $15 per race and record their times via the Strava application while racing on an unmarked course. Beginning Tuesday, participants will have four days to record their times.

A-Basin spokesperson Katherine Fuller wrote in an email that A-Basin cannot leave course markings up so participants should be sure to know the route before starting the race.

This first course is two laps from the base area to the summit for a total of 6.5 miles and 3,240 feet of elevation gain.

The race course can be completed only outside of lift operating hours, which are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Access above the Black Mountain Lodge after 8:30 a.m. is prohibited.

A 2020-21 A-Basin uphill-access pass is required to race. The passes are free for A-Basin season passholders but must be reserved. Those without a season pass must purchase an uphill-access pass online for $59 for the season.

Subsequent races are schedules for Jan. 26-30 and Feb. 9-13. For more information and to register, visit ArapahoeBasin.com/events.