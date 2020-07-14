Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to host summer trail run series virtually

Summit High School 2019-20 senior Paul Hans runs above tree line during the August 2019 Cirque Series trail running race at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Courtesy Keith Fearnow via Paul Hans

Another Summit County sporting series has gone virtual for summer: Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s three-part uphill trail-running races.

Beginning with the first race this weekend, A-Basin will have runners use the Strava GPS application to record their times on a pre-marked course.

Runners will have from Thursday through Sunday to record a time on the course, which will be compared to other runners to decide winners and top finishers in various racing categories. A-Basin will then send out prizes to the top three finishers in each racing category.

Outside of nighttime running, which is not permitted at the ski area, runners can access the course from 9 a.m. Thursday through 4 p.m. Sunday. Once their Strava time has been recorded, they can email their result to Whitney Henceroth at whitneyh@a-basin.net.

Each of this summer’s races — including subsequent runs July 30 through Aug. 2 and Aug. 13-16 — will begin from the ski area’s Mountain Goat Plaza at 10,780 feet. This weekend’s first races will take runners on a 3.2-mile, 600-foot elevation gain course that will go along the Argentine-North Fork Trail to midmountain before continuing down the ski area’s summer road. Racers then will follow the Argentine-North Fork Trail back to the base with a finish in Mountain Goat Plaza.

The series’ second race will be on a 6.8-mile, 1,700-foot elevation gain course. The course for the third and final race of summer has not yet been set.

A-Basin is not permitting dogs on the course during the race. For more information and to register, visit: ArapahoeBasin.com/event/summer-trail-run-1.