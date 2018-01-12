Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to open Montezuma Bowl; Breckenridge ushers in Peak 6 terrain

On Saturday, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will open terrain within Montezuma Bowl for the first time this season.

"Today is DEEP, and it's still snowing!" the ski area wrote on its social media accounts Friday afternoon. "With over a foot of fresh powder, we figured it's about time we open Montezuma Bowl. The rope drops tomorrow, January 13, 2018. Come get it!"

The ski area reported 7 inches of new snow at 5 a.m. Friday, and A-Basin COO Alan Henceroth wrote on his blog later Friday morning that strong snow continued to fall.

"With a strong forecast for today and tonight," he continued, "we could have well over a foot of new snow by the time this storm is done. We will definitely have some treats for you today, tomorrow, the next day, the day after."

On Tuesday, after skiing a lap within Montezuma Bowl, Henceroth reported that the outlook for the public opening of terrain within Montezuma Bowl was good.

"The snowcats continue to make substantial progress on (intermediate runs) Columbine and Larkspur and the patrollers have been having a field day in West Zuma," he wrote. "There is corduroy to be found on Upper Larkspur, Upper Columbine, Shining Light and much of Lower Columbine. We have significant snow fence farms in the Zuma core. The place looks very good."

As part of the ski area's Friday early morning report, A-Basin reported that winds moved snow into some favorable spots, including in the area of the advanced Falcon and Slalom Slope trails, the intermediate Dragon and King Cornice trails, and the double black diamond The Spine.

The ski area added that new snow also allowed A-Basin to continue opening terrain within the new The Beavers expansion on most days.

Breck opens Peak 6

After receiving 10 inches of snow in two days, and snow continuing throughout the day, Breckenridge Ski Resort opened Peak 6 and the Kensho SuperChair on Friday.

The opening pushes Breckenridge to more than 1,900 skiable acres.

New terrain open on Peak 6 includes Bliss, Euphoria, Delirium, Déjà vu, Reverie, Elysian Fields, Daydream and Nirvana.