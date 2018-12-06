Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to open Montezuma Bowl Friday — the earliest opening ever

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will open its popular Montezuma Bowl backside terrain on Friday mid-morning, the ski area's earliest opening of the Zuma Bowl since it opened in January 2008.

In a post on his blog on Thursday afternoon, A-Basin chief operating officer Alan Henceroth said skiers and riders will be able to access the intermediate terrain Columbine, much of the intermediate Larkspur terrain, intermediate tree-skiing on Independence and advanced tree-skiing in The Fourteeners.

"As the day progresses, (the extreme above-treeline runs Max, Groswold and Durrance) should open up," Henceroth said on his blog, After that, who knows, there could be a surprise or two. What a great start. This morning's un-forecasted 4 (inches) of new snow will really buff things out."

On its Twitter account on Thursday, A-Basin said the snow conditions in the bowl "are the best we have ever seen for an opening."