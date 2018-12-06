 Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to open Montezuma Bowl Friday — the earliest opening ever | SummitDaily.com

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to open Montezuma Bowl Friday — the earliest opening ever

Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

Skiers and riders unload at the top of the Zuma Lift at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area last April, the Continental Divide in view at rear.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will open its popular Montezuma Bowl backside terrain on Friday mid-morning, the ski area's earliest opening of the Zuma Bowl since it opened in January 2008.

In a post on his blog on Thursday afternoon, A-Basin chief operating officer Alan Henceroth said skiers and riders will be able to access the intermediate terrain Columbine, much of the intermediate Larkspur terrain, intermediate tree-skiing on Independence and advanced tree-skiing in The Fourteeners.

"As the day progresses, (the extreme above-treeline runs Max, Groswold and Durrance) should open up," Henceroth said on his blog, After that, who knows, there could be a surprise or two. What a great start. This morning's un-forecasted 4 (inches) of new snow will really buff things out."

On its Twitter account on Thursday, A-Basin said the snow conditions in the bowl "are the best we have ever seen for an opening."

