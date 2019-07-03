Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to open terrain park for skiing, riding Saturday and Sunday

A snowboarder executes a trick on a rail while riding through the Treeline terrain park at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area last month.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s chief operating officer Alan Henceroth announced on his blog Wednesday that it will open an on-mountain terrain park for skiing and riding this weekend.

Henceroth’s announcement effectively extends the ability to ski and ride A-Basin — albeit restricted to a terrain park — beyond the ski area’s official closing day of Thursday, July 4.

Henceroth said in the blog post that the terrain park will open on Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. The park, he said, will be open with a few features on the upper portion of the lower-mountain intermediate High Noon trail on the ski area’s front side. Henceroth said skiers and riders can access the park via a short walk after taking the Black Mountain Express chairlift up to mid-mountain. The Black Mountain Express will be open on Saturday and Sunday as part of the ski area’s on-mountain summer operations.

To ski and ride in the park this weekend, Henceroth said a $25-lift-ticket purchase at the ski area’s purchase window will be required, as no season passes will be valid.

Henceroth also teased in the blog post that “if the snow holds up and if park riders turn out, we may do this more than one weekend.”