Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to open this weekend
A-Basin is the 1st Summit County ski area scheduled to open for the season
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has dropped a bomb: The ski area plans to open this weekend.
A-Basin announced it will open at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. While A-Basin won’t be the first in Colorado following Wolf Creek’s announcement that it will open Saturday, Oct. 16, it will be the first in Summit County — that is unless Keystone Resort has a trick up its sleeve.
A-Basin will open with its Black Mountain Express lift, bringing opening day skiers and snowboarders to its single opening day run: High Noon, which is intermediate. The ski area plans to stay open into June 2022.
According to a news release, the ski area has received just over a foot of natural snow, which continues to fall. Snowmaking began Oct. 9.
This is a much earlier start to the season than last year, when A-Basin opened Nov. 9.
While A-Basin appears to be the winner of the annual race to open in Summit County, anything can happen.
On Oct. 11, 2019, Keystone announced it would open the following day. Shortly after the announcement, A-Basin surprised everyone with an announcement that it would start spinning its opening day lift at 3:30 p.m. that day.
