Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to start charging for Early Riser parking lot

A drone shot of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area shows a packed parking lot and bustling lift lines. A-Basin announced on Friday, Dec. 23 that it will be making changes to its parking system starting on Dec. 31.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area/Courtesy photo

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced on Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, that it has decided to change its parking system.

Now on Saturdays, Sundays and major holidays, the Early Riser parking lot will become a carpool lot with free parking for anyone with three or more people in their vehicle. For any car with three or less people, it will cost $20 to park in the Early Riser parking lot.

The High Noon and Last Chance lots will remain free to park on all days, allowing guests to be able to easily walk to the base area and lifts. High Noon and Last Chance will also be serviced by a parking shuttle on weekends and holidays. There are five, dual-port electric vehicle charging stations installed at the front of the Early Riser lot and electric-vehicle drivers will not be charged the $20 fee.

The parking lot changes will go into affect on Saturday, Dec. 31.

A-Basin noted in its news release announcing the news that the ski area did not make the decision to make money. Rather A-Basin is focused on staying on track with their sustainability goals while providing a parking system that allows more people to ski on weekends and holidays.

A-Basin recommends the Summit Stage, the Snowstang bus from Denver and the Treadshare carpooling app for options for carpooling.

For more A-Basin parking information, visit ArapahoeBasin.com.