Arapahoe Basin Ski Area updates construction timeline for mountain bike trails
In a blog post this week, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area Chief Operating Officer Al Henceroth updated the construction timeline for new mountain bike trails at the Summit County ski area at the Continental Divide.
Henceroth said the pandemic and chairlift construction at the ski area have altered mountain bike openings at the resort due to “rethinking” this summer’s ski area capital projects. After the ski area opened a mile of the new Wheels Up downhill flow trail late last summer, Henceroth said it has had to close the trail segment because it “feeds right into” this summer’s Pallavicini and Molly Hogan chairlift construction projects.
Henceroth said A-Basin plans to reopen the Wheels Up segment next summer while also finishing the remainder of the trail up to Black Mountain Lodge.
Henceroth added that trail work over the next couple of summers will include new trails on the ski area’s upper mountain. He said the trails already have been designed and laid out by Joey Klein of International Mountain Bicycling Association Trail Solutions. All of the new construction will result in 12-13 miles of looping trail with 1,700 feet of climbing and descending, he wrote. The ski area chief is particularly excited for a downhill segment that will span the ski area’s Beavers, Pallavicini and North Glade terrain.
