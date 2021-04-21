Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s annual Enduro event raises $14,000 for ski area employee

Skiers congregate at the top of the Pallavicini chairlift at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area's annual Enduro fundraiser on Wednesday, April 14, at A-Basin.

Photo by Ian Zinner / Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

Though numbers are not yet final, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area raised around $14,000 at its annual Enduro fundraising event last week, spokesperson Katherine Fuller said.

The Enduro is a longstanding tradition at A-Basin where skiers and snowboarders lap the Pallavicini chair as many times as they can from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 32nd annual event featured 35 teams of skiers and riders. First place for most laps was achieved by Ryan Adis and River Mentch with 67 runs. There was a tie for second place between two teams of A-Basin ski patrollers, Justin Black and Che Caballero with 62 runs and Xiker Mendia and Will Bruce also with 62 runs.

A-Basin raises funds via an online auction that this year included timeless ski area relics, such as an old Pallavicini trail sign that sold for $2,000. The money raised will benefit longtime A-Basin snowcat operator Scott Buell, who is recovering from a stroke he had in December.

Buell is a native of northern Michigan who began working at A-Basin in 1985.

“Simply, we would not have the ski season we’ve all come to expect without Scottie’s efforts,” Fuller wrote in an email. “His are the first tracks on the hill in the fall, pushing man-made piles into skiable trails. He regularly pioneers our midwinter groomers, leaving perfect pistes in places other groomers wouldn’t think about venturing.”

Fuller also said Buell is crucial to the ski area’s terrain management come spring when lift operations often extend into May, June or July.

“He counters with a thoughtful and strategic approach to terrain management,” Fuller said. “Make no mistake about it — we rely as much on Scottie as we do anyone to get us open early and keep us skiing late.”