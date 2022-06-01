Arapahoe Basin to close on Sunday, June 5

Skiers and riders gather during Arapahoe Basin's closing day in 2021. Arapahoe Basin announced it will close on Sunday, June 5 with live music being played at the base of the mountain throughout the final weekend. | Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

6.6.21-closing-day-lowrez-50

Skiers and riders gather during Arapahoe Basin’s closing day in 2021. Arapahoe Basin announced it will close on Sunday, June 5 with live music being played at the base of the mountain throughout the final weekend. | Ian Zinner/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

6.6.21-closing-day-lowrez-50

Despite the help of several May snowstorms, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has announced it will close for the 2021-22 winter season on Sunday, June 5.

For the final weekend of the season, A-Basin will have live music at the base of the mountain to celebrate another ski and riding season. On Saturday, June 4, Strung High String Band will perform from 1-4 p.m. On Sunday, June 5, the Frisco Funk Collective will play from 1-4 p.m.

Closing weekend hours will last from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In terms of dining options, Black Mountain Lodge and 6th Alley Bar & Grill are open daily for dining through June 5.

All uphill access is closed for the season. Frontside, lower-mountain terrain is the only terrain that will be open to the public. Officials say there is no beginner skiing or riding available.

The Black Mountain Express is the only open lift. The Lenawee lift is closed for the season since it is already in the process of being replaced for next season.

All lift tickets must be purchased in advance at ArapahoeBasin.com.