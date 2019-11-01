Arapahoe Basin to open top-to-bottom skiing Friday afternoon off Lenawee Mountain

Pristine corduroy machine-groomed conditions are seen in November 2018 off Arapahoe Basin Ski Area's Lenawee Mountain chairlift.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

FRISCO — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced on its social media channels Friday morning that the Lenawee Mountain Lift — and, in turn, top-to-bottom skiing at the Continental Divide — will open for the season Friday.

A-Basin chief operating officer Alan Henceroth wrote in his blog that the Lenawee Face, Humbug and Dercum’s Gulch runs will open from the top of the ski area’s lift-serviced terrain by 2 p.m. Friday.

This will be Lenawee Mountain Lift’s earliest opening since 2013, according to A-Basin spokeswoman Katherine Fuller.

“Depending on how the work goes, Lenawee might even be open sooner,” Henceroth wrote shortly before 10 a.m.

“I did just take a couple passes through the area. Beautiful,” the chief operating officer continued. “The snowcat operators (drivers) are doing the last of their dozing. That will be followed up with a final till. The snowmakers are moving some of their gear out of the way. Ski Patrol is standing up their closures, signs, pads and B-Nets. The lift crew is buffing out the maze and the bottom and top terminals. The skiing is very nice.”

As of Friday morning, A-Basin reports an 18-inch base with packed-powder conditions after receiving two inches of snow in the past three days. The opening of Lenawee Face and Dercum’s Gulch off the top pairs with the previously opened and groomed High Noon and Ramrod trails on the ski area’s lower-mountain terrain, serviced by the Black Mountain Express.