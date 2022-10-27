Arapahoe Basin to open up Ramrod on Saturday
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced on its Twitter on Thursday afternoon that the ski run — Ramrod — will open up on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Accompanying the ski run High Noon, Ramrod will open for the 2022-23 winter season after the influx of snow over the ski area’s opening week.
There is still no beginner skiing or riding available for visitors. Uphill access remains closed, but a mini terrain park has opened at the top of the Black Mountain Express lift.
Local
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.