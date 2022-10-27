Arapahoe Basin to open up Ramrod on Saturday

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced on its Twitter on Thursday afternoon that the ski run — Ramrod — will open up on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Accompanying the ski run High Noon, Ramrod will open for the 2022-23 winter season after the influx of snow over the ski area’s opening week.

There is still no beginner skiing or riding available for visitors. Uphill access remains closed, but a mini terrain park has opened at the top of the Black Mountain Express lift.