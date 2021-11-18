Arapahoe Basin to open uphill access Saturday
Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced that uphill access will open at 5 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Uphill access closes when the ski area’s lifts start spinning for the day.
An uphill access pass is required to ascend the mountain. The pass is free to A-Basin season passholders and costs $79 for non-passholders. Of that cost, $10 will go to the National Forest Foundation.
A-Basin officials also wanted to remind skiers that early season conditions exist with lots of snowmaking and grooming equipment on the hill. Uphill users are asked to be vigilant and keep their speeds low.
More details about the program can be found at ArapahoeBasin.com.
