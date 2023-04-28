Arapahoe Cafe & Pub wins Best Brunch for Best of Summit 2022

Arapahoe Cafe & Pub’s Road House Hash is one of their most popular dishes. The Dillon restaurant won Best Brunch in the 2022 Best of Summit contest.

Shane Morris/Silverthorne Photography

Imagine spending your Saturday morning sitting on a flower-adorned patio, sipping a mimosa, eating a hearty meal and soaking in the view of an Alpine reservoir. For those who think that sounds like a good time, the people of Summit County agree. They voted Arapahoe Cafe & Pub as having the Best Brunch.

Name and ownership have changed over the decades, but Arapahoe Cafe has been a staple for years with homemade food, like its signature smoked meat, and great service.

“We try to provide a great dining experience, not just good food,” Co-owner Bonnie Lehman said.

The cafe doesn’t really have a set brunch menu or hour — though a few “breakfast after breakfast” items are found on the lunch menu — but Lehman said a bestselling breakfast dish is the Road House Hash, which is slow-cooked corned beef brisket, potatoes and onions served alongside eggs and a biscuit.

Lehman said it has been on the menu since the early days of the restaurant, and the big chunks of corned beef and cubed potatoes set it apart from competitors. Corned beef is also the star in Reuben’s Reuben, which Lehman said is one of their most popular lunch sandwiches, in addition to the barbecue sandwiches.

Another house specialty is the Blueberry Granola Flapjack. Homemade granola is sprinkled inside the buttermilk batter to give it a unique twist. Huevos rancheros and the breakfast burrito are also in demand, but what Lehman personally finds herself ordering the most is the Mi Pueblo Benny.

The plate swaps out the English muffins for a southwestern corncake and tops it with fire-roasted Anaheim chile, pepper jack cheese, chorizo, poached eggs and hollandaise.

Arapahoe Cafe & Pub’s acclaim is evident. It also won for Best Barbecue and Best Restaurant: Dillon, as well as being selected a finalist in the Best Breakfast, Best Catering Service, Best Family Restaurant, Best Lunch, Best Restaurant Service, Best Restaurant: Summit County, Best Bloody Mary, Best Burger and Best Wings categories.

Arapahoe Cafe & Pub is located at 626 Lake Dillon Ave. in Dillon. Breakfast is served 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to noon on weekends. Lunch is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 2 p.m. on weekends. Dinner is 4-9 p.m. daily. Visit ArapahoeCafe.com for more information