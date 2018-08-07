Art festival returns to Frisco this weekend

Over 125 local and national artists are set to display their works 12th Annual Main Street to the Rockies Art Festival Aug. 11-12. A vast array of artistic media will be showcased, including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collages and mixed media.

"Once again, we are thrilled to bring our shows to Colorado," said Howard Alan, producer and presenter of the free and juried show, in a press release. "Every winter season now, whether it is on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, downtown Sarasota or Boca Raton, people come up and ask us if we're coming back to Frisco, Beaver Creek or downtown Aspen. Our Colorado tour is based on popular demand."

Because all artists are on-site, visitors are encouraged to engage with them and discover the inspirations and processes behind each stunning work. One artist, Bruce Jefferies Reinfeld, will debut contemporary works from his exhibitions in Miami and Texas. Reinfeld, a photographer, works with 35 mm and 120 mm film along with toy cameras. He then digitally airbrushes colors on the black and white photographs to give them a burst of color. According to a press release, Reinfeld likes to take photos of wrecked train tracks, battered sculptures, creaky barns, bruises busses and Elvis impersonators.

Pets on leashes are welcome during the festival, which starts and ends at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day. Visit ArtFestival.com for more info.