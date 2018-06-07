Arts Alive gallery heats up the summer with “FIRED UP” ceramics

Nine ceramic artists are now showing at the Arts Alive coop gallery in Breckenridge at the LaCima Mall, 500 S. Main St., Breckenridge, and the public is invited to check out the work during a reception this weekend.

The exhibit, "FIRED UP," will run through June and July, and there will be two, second Saturday receptions, one this Saturday and another on July 14, both from 4-7 p.m. Light will be refreshments served.

Three of the featured artists are members of the gallery — Tracy Powell, Kristina Breck and Janelle Kopp. The other six — Amie Davis, Sue Schmidt, Kelly Landis, Pam Herring, Diane Hayes and Donna Causland — are longtime Summit County residents who are active in the art community.

Their collective works display the robust, imaginative diversity that the clay medium offers, from wheel-thrown bowls to sculptural figures, all with a mesmerizing array of texture and glazing.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; Starting June 15, Saturday hours will be extended to 6 p.m.