Arts Alive ready to honor donors as it shows off new digs, new artists

The Arts Alive Gallery will play host to a reception from 5-8 p.m. March 9 at 500 S. Main St. Breckenridge. The reception will honor donors, show off the gallery’s newly remodeled space and introduce a few new artists.

Courtesy of Summit County Arts Council

As a thank you for support received throughout 2018, the Summit County Arts Council nonprofit group will be hosting a reception honoring donors, introducing people to the remodeled gallery and introducing a few new artists next month at the Arts Alive Gallery in Breckenridge.

The reception will be at the gallery inside the La Cima Mall, 500 S. Main St., from 5-8 p.m. March 9. Anyone who remembers the Arts Alive Gallery before the redo won’t have to look hard to find it now, as Arts Alive hasn’t moved. Instead, the council scaled back the size of the gallery.

The Summit County Arts Council says the new compact space does not sacrifice quality or variety, but frees up valuable funds to support the group’s efforts of improving lives through art.

And Arts Alive has a few new artists, too. Deb Evans works mostly with moderate sized canvases and enjoys painting mountains, lakes and rivers.

Meanwhile, Teri Z. Hendrix, who started painting at a young age, retired from teaching in 2010 and now has the time to chase her creative passions.

The other artist is Stephen Johnson, a multi-generational Colorado native who got his first Kodak Brownie Camera in the 1950s.

In the mid-70s he upgraded to a SLR camera, and was asked to participate in a Kodak Focus group in 2000, which provided an entry point into digital photography.

Johnson now shoots with professional cameras and various lenses, as he chases wildlife photography with an emphasis on raptors and birds-in-flight, as well as shots of the landscape, sunsets and sunrises. His work is often featured in the Summit Daily News.

For more, go to SummitArts.org or find for the Arts Alive Gallery on Facebook.