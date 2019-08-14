As Colorado considers an electric-vehicle mandate, here’s what to expect

A Tesla Supercharger at the Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree on April 20, 2019.

Tamara Chuang / The Colorado Sun

Whether Colorado becomes a zero-emission vehicle state could be decided this week, as the state Air Quality Control Commission kicks off a three-day hearing on Tuesday.

If the commission decides to move forward, Colorado would become the 10th state to adopt California’s ZEV policy, which requires automakers to offer a certain number of electric vehicles in those states.

The policy aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions caused by automobiles, as part of Gov. Jared Polis’ push for more renewable energy.

But opponents say the state can get where it wants to go without more regulations. Newer vehicles pollute far less than many older models (the EPA says “new passenger vehicles are 98-99% cleaner” than cars produced the 1960s), and the types of vehicles Coloradans buy — mostly SUVs or pickups — aren’t available as electric vehicles. The belief is that consumers will buy EVs when they are priced right, vehicle charging stations are prolific and the car they want is available.

The vehicles are coming, including electric SUVs. Selection is improving and prices are coming down. The issues are as complex as they are political.

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.