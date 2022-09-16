As COVID-19 rates continue to decline locally; Gov. Polis extends Colorado Disaster Emergency Act to extend federal funding

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence has continued to decline over the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 52 cases per 100,000 people, down from 70 cases last week.

From Wednesday, Sept. 7, to Wednesday, Sept. 14, the county totaled 16 new cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was among those in the 60-69 (20 cases) and 30-39 (19 cases) age groups. A total of 12 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There is no change in deaths compared to last week, meaning there have been no deaths due to COVID-19 in the past week.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website says there have been 15 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County since the beginning of the pandemic, 15 of which have been deaths due to COVID-19.

Vaccines

Summit County Government’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard is undergoing a system update, according to David Rossi, Communications Director for Summit County Government. Therefore, updated Summit County vaccination rates are not available this week.

COVID-19 disaster relief

This Friday, Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order that serves to update and uphold disaster relief for Colorado.

According to the news release , this keeps the door open for COVID-19 response funding from federal and state resources, as well as support for healthcare in Colorado.