As the rainy summer of 2022 winds down, fire danger levels change from low to moderate

A field leads toward a ridge line of the Mosquito range near Clinton Gulch reservoir, pictured here July 23, 2022. Summit County's fire level has shifted from low to moderate as fall weather dries out live fuel moistures, creating conditions for wildfires.

Andrew Maciejewski/Summit Daily News

Fire danger in Summit County has moved from low to moderate.

Summit County’s fire danger level moved from moderate to low during the week of Tuesday, Aug. 16, most likely due to this summer’s heavy monsoonal flow — but the dial has moved back.

Due to warmer temperatures, lower humidity levels and increases in wind speeds, fuel moisture levels have lowered according to Jay Nelson, deputy chief of Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District.

Live fuel moistures are moisture levels within a plant that has the potential to be burned in a wildfire. If moisture levels are high, the plants are less likely to be burned in a fire. Once they dry out, the levels lower and fire danger increases.

Weather conditions will be drier than the rest of the summer for the next week, according to past reporting.

As monsoonal rains head south, conditions may continue to dry up, bringing clear skies, warm temperatures and possibly dangerous wildfire conditions.