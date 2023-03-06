Aspen Skico to extend season on these two mountains
Above average season conditions and cooler temperatures allow for extended season
Aspen Times
ASPEN — With above average snowfall every month since October and consistent cooler temperatures, Aspen Snowmass announces an extension of the season for two of its four mountains, Aspen Highlands and Aspen Mountain, each extending by a week.
Aspen Highlands will stay open an extra week and will now close on April 16 along with Snowmass. Aspen Mountain will extend their season through April 23. Buttermilk will close as scheduled on April 2.
Snowmass and Aspen Highlands have both already tracked around 300 inches of snowfall this season so far, very close to our full season average totals, with the two snowiest months still to come.
“This has been one of the best winters for consistent snow that we’ve seen in recent history,” says Katie Ertl, senior vice president of mountain operations. “Every month since October has exceeded the monthly average snowfall, and temperatures have remained cool overall. With March and April snowfall still to come, it looks promising to be an outstanding spring.”
More details regarding pricing and services will be announced later.
This story is from AspenTimes.com.
