Aspen Skiing Co. announces midseason pay hike of $3 per hour
The Aspen Times
All hourly and salaried employees of Aspen Skiing Co. are getting a $3 per hour pay raise effective Sunday, Feb. 13, the company announced Thursday, Feb. 10.
The announcement comes on the heels of a decision in November to boost starting pay for newcomers as well as the hourly wage for second-, third- and fourth-year employees. Skico also decided preseason to boost the entry pay of salaried workers to $50,000.
The earlier moves added an estimated $3 million to payroll. The latest raise creates a cumulative $15 million investment in employee pay this season.
Skico’s latest move will boost starting pay to $20 per hour for most hourly employees. Workers in positions that rely heavily on tips will see the $3 per hour raise, but starting pay is lower for those positions.
Vail Resorts, which pays a $15 per hour starting wage, announced in January that all its employees who stick with their jobs through the season will receive a $2 per hour bonus for all hours worked after Jan. 1.
