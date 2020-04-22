Aspen’s Ride for the Pass canceled
One of Aspen’s favorite rites of spring is another casualty of COVID-19.
Independence Pass Foundation has announced it will not hold the Ride for the Pass, its annual fundraising and fun-raising event. The ride from the winter closure gate on Highway 82 to the ghost town of Independence was scheduled for May 16.
“Out of concern for COVID-19, Pitkin County has determined no events will be allowed in May,” the foundation announced on its website. “As a result, the Ride will not take place on May 16.”
The ride attracts hundreds of participants, from racers to families out for a leisurely cruise. It is attractive because of the lack of traffic. Colorado Department of Transportation completes snow removal up to Independence Pass but keeps the road closed for the cycling event. The road typically opens on the following Thursday. As many as 400 riders have participated in the past. Another reason the event holds appeal is it helps raise funds for the foundation’s work of restoring and preserving the natural and historical resources on Independence Pass.
IPF executive director Karin Teague said the organization is looking into the possibility of holding alternative events during the summer. Stay tuned, she said.
