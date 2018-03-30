At 9Health Fair Saturday, free health screenings, education

Now in its 26th year in Summit County, this Saturday’s 9Health Fair gives locals a chance to receive health screenings for free, or at a small fraction of the cost charged at a doctor’s office.

“With jobs and health care weighing heavily on most people’s minds today, it has never been more important for people to really start understanding and owning their health,” said Jim Goddard, president and CEO of the fair. “Because our community-driven program is a safe, friendly and affordable way for people to learn more about their health, this year, we want people who regularly participate in 9Health Fair to bring their loved ones so that they can start taking action to live a long, high-quality life.”

Basic screenings for those 18 and older include a $30, 33-element blood chemistry test. Panel evaluations include: thyroid function, blood lipids, kidney function, liver function and electrolytes. There is a PSA screening for men ($25), a blood cell count screening ($15), a take-home colon cancer screening kit ($20) and a vitamin D screening ($40). In addition, free screenings include: blood pressure/pulse, height/weight/body mass index, hearing, vision, dental, skin, lung function and cardiac risk.

Blood work and colon cancer screening results, along with information about how to read them, will be mailed to participants’ homes within four weeks. Volunteer doctors and nurses will call within 72 hours if a critical health issue is discovered.

There will also be plenty of doctors and pharmacists to chat with, along with other educational opportunities, like immunization information from the folks at Summit County Public Health.

“There are some very important blood tests at rock-bottom prices that are more affordable here than anywhere else, and are essential for all of us to choose to be well-informed health care consumers,” said fair volunteer Don Parsons.

The 9Health Fair, held all over Colorado, is sponsored locally by the Rotary Club of Summit County and St. Anthony Summit Medical Center. At this weekend’s event, there will be more than 138 volunteers from Rotary and St. Anthony. The hope is to serve at least 1,000 participants, according to Linda Lichtendahl, local Rotary chairperson.

“We are proud to provide leadership and volunteers to bring the 9Health Fair to Summit County for more than 25 years. We believe that the low-cost and free screenings the 9Health Fair offers are much needed and much appreciated by our friends and neighbors who want to keep up their active lifestyles,” Lichtendahl said. “We encourage everyone to bring a friend and take an active role in maintaining their wellness.”

What: 9Health Fair

When: 7 a.m. to noon, April 21

Where: Summit High School

To sign up: Registering online is encouraged. Go to http://www.9healthfair.org.

For more information: visit the website or call (800) 332-3078