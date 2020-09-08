At first, Colorado didn’t have enough coronavirus tests. Now, it’s asking more people to get tested.

A Valley View Hospital worker prepares for COVID-19 testing.

Courtesy Valley View Hospital

Feeling unwell? Colorado wants you to get a coronavirus test.

Think you were exposed to COVID-19, but not showing any symptoms? Colorado wants you to get a coronavirus test.

Just wondering if you have coronavirus? Colorado wants you to get a coronavirus test.

“You don’t need an appointment. You don’t need a doctor’s note,” Gov. Jared Polis said of the state-run testing sites. “You can simply go and get tested.”

Months after Colorado public health officials and hospitals were turning away people with coronavirus symptoms who wanted to get screened, the state is now pleading with the public to use its expanded testing capacity. The more people who get tested, Polis says, the more likely it is that cases will be detected and the spread of COVID-19 will be slowed.

