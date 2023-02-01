At least 2 Summit County teenagers seriously injured in crash on Colorado Highway 9 in Frisco on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31

An emergency responder approaches the wreckage of a vehicle involved in a crash Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 that resulted in four teenagers being hospitalized.

Summit Fire & EMS/Courtesy photo

At least two Summit County teenagers sustained serious bodily injury Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a three-vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 9 in Frisco, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Around 3:50 p.m., a 17-year-old Frisco girl driving a Pontiac G6 lost control of the vehicle while heading north near mile marker 94, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said the day after the crash. There were three teenage passengers in the car.

The vehicle slid into the median before going airborne into the southbound lane of traffic and colliding with a Jeep Wrangler, Culter said. A southbound Toyota Tacoma then collided with the Jeep, he said.

The passengers of the Pontiac included a 17-year-old Silverthorne boy, who sustained serious injuries; a 16-year-old Frisco boy and a 16-year-old Silverthorne boy, according to State Patrol.

Culter said at least one other teenager sustained serious injuries, but he did not know which one. Emergency personnel transported all four teenagers to a hospital for their injuries, he said.

A 22-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were involved in the crash, according to Cutler, although he did not know which vehicles they were driving.

The driver of the Pontiac received a traffic summons, Cutler said, but he did not know what for.

The crash remains under investigation. State Patrol does not believe that drugs or alcohol were involved, Cutler said.

Summit Fire & EMS said in a Facebook post Tuesday that the crash occurred on a “very slick” Colorado Highway 9 near the Frisco Adventure Park. The post states that the highway was shut down for a period of time and the minors were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital. Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District also responded to the crash.

A spokesperson for Summit Fire & EMS did not immediately return a request for more information Wednesday morning. St. Anthony Summit Hospital also did not immediately return a request seeking updated information on the teenagers’ condition.

Editor’s note: This story is developing and will be updated as more information is received.