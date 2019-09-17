At least two still hospitalized following Highway 9 crash on Sunday

At least two individuals involved in a crash on Highway 9 last weekend are still in the hospital, according to a representative from St. Anthony Summit Medical Center.

At around 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 15, deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash near Green Mountain Reservoir that sent at least eight individuals to the hospital. Seven were admitted to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco, and another was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood via Flight For Life.

According to St. Anthony Summit’s communications manager Brent Boyer, one of the seven patients was released from the hospital following the crash on Sunday night, and five others have subsequently been released. Boyer noted that one person, a man, is still admitted to the hospital and in stable condition. Boyer said the woman who was taken to the Lakewood campus is also still admitted, and is currently in “fair” condition.

There were children involved in the crash, and because St. Anthony Summit typically doesn’t admit children, Boyer said there could be a chance that they were taken to another hospital.

Sgt. Blake White, a public information officer with the Colorado State Patrol, said the driver of the car who allegedly entered the wrong lane and caused the crash has been cited on charges of careless driving causing bodily injury, and two counts of failing to properly use a child restraint or seat belt for a child aged 8–15.