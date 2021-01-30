Aubree Confer wins season-opening Nordic ski race

The Summit High School Nordic Ski team practices at Gold Run Nordic Center in Breckenridge on Thursday, Jan. 21. (photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan)



Aubree Confer won the girls individual 5.4-kilometer skate race Friday at the Mount Massive golf course in Leadville on Friday, Jan. 29.

Confer was one of just two Tiger girls skiers able to race on Friday due to COVID-19 contact-tracing protocol, head coach Eva Hagen said, adding the exposure was unrelated to Nordic skiing.

“Aubree, she looked really nice and smooth — she looked great and just raced well and paced well,” Hagen said. “It was a two-loop course, and pacing made a bit of a difference too, but she really did pace well.”

Because the Tigers only had two female Nordic skiers able to compete, Summit did not qualify to score in the girls team race. The boys team race was another matter, as Summit finished in second place, behind Evergreen and ahead of Lake County, Clear Creek and Nederland.

The Tigers were led by Kai Oppito, who finished third, Jonah Mocatta (fourth) and Liam Goettelman (fifth). Other top boys racers for the Tigers included Roan Varble (sixth) and Christian Skowron (seventh).

The Tigers’ 171 points were just two points shy of meet champion Evergreen.

“The team looked strong,” Hagen said. “It was a fast course, hardly any hills, a couple of turns — technical turns — and they just — they skied strong. It was just really a power course and flat, so they skied super strong.”

Girls basketball

The Tigers girls basketball team fell to 1-1 on the season, with a 37-36 road loss to Roaring Fork on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Tigers head coach Kayle Walker-Burns said Summit battled back from an 11-point deficit but ultimately fell short. The Tigers were lead by Autumn Rivera who scored 15 points — her second straight game with 15. Summit outscored Roaring Fork 23-16 in the second half.

Other top Tigers points scorers, all with four points each, were Anna Garvert, Emily Kpetteritz, Brina Babich and Karen Barrios.

The boys Saturday home basketball game against John F. Kennedy was canceled, due to a busing transportation issue with Denver Public Schools, said Athletics and Activities Director Travis Avery.