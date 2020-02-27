Author Ginger Gaffney to read, sign debut memoir ‘Half Broke’ at Next Page Books and Nosh

“Half Broke” is the debut memoir from Ginger Gaffney. Most of the novel takes place in 2013 and 2014, when Gaffney is working on an alternative prison ranch in New Mexico.

Courtesy Ginger Gaffney

FIRSCO — Ginger Gaffney, author of the memoir “Half Broke,” will visit Next Page Books and Nosh in Frisco next week to read and sign her debut novel. A top-ranked horse trainer living in Valarde, New Mexico, Gaffney received an Master of Fine Arts from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, and her work has been published in Tin House and Utne Reader.

Most of “Half Broke” takes place in 2013 and 2014, when Gaffney is working with the residents of DS Ranch, an alternative prison ranch in New Mexico. The memoir also moves backward in time to Gaffney’s childhood and to memories of her first horse, a filly named Belle.

Gaffney reveals her struggles with introversion and describes how Belle saved her spirit when she was in her early 30s. Her experiences as a shy child, a lesbian and a horse trainer seem to have prepared her for her work at DS Ranch. There, she helps the horses, which in turn help the prisoners.

The free event is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Next Page Books and Nosh, 409 E. Main St., Frisco.