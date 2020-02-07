Author Jackie Anders to sign, read sci-fi novel in Frisco

Jackie Anders, author of “Arion Rising,” will be at Next Page Books & Nosh this weekend for a book signing and reading.

Courtesy Jackie Anders

FRISCO — Join Next Page Books & Nosh this weekend for a book signing and reading with Jackie Anders, author of “Arion Rising.”

The young adult sci-fi novel features 17-year-old Téa Lane dealing with living on the streets of Houston while dreaming to become the first Latina astronaut to spacewalk. Lane then discovers an artifact that gives her superhuman abilities, meets an alien and has to save the world.

Anders teaches at a public school in the Houston area. According to a news release, she hopes to inspire her students to use their imagination and to think outside the box to uncover their creative sides.

The free event is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Next Page Books & Nosh, 409 E. Main St., Frisco.