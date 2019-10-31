Author Sheryl Benko comes to Frisco for reading, signing

Author Sheryl Benko will read and sign her book, “The Last of Will,” on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Frisco. Benko grew up in southern Colorado and currently resides in Los Angeles as a post-production supervisor.

Courtesy Sheryl Benko

FRISCO — Sheryl Benko, author and film post-production supervisor, will visit Frisco for a reading and signing of her novel, “The Last of Will.”

In the book, teenager Greer Sarazen tags along with her father, Will, who works at a local cemetery, to deliver a stranger’s ashes out of state. A stranded van, a clown, a rodeo, a disco-dancing nerd and a belligerent dwarf threaten to throw off the itinerary, according to a news release, while the departed “passenger” becomes an unexpected friend, proving that, sometimes, the things we truly need are the last things we would ever expect.

Benko grew up in southern Colorado, graduating from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs with a Bachelor of Arts in communication. She currently resides in Los Angeles in the film industry, and her love of movies is also expressed through writing screenplays and producing and directing short films.

The free event happens from 2–4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Next Page Books and Nosh, 409 E. Main St., Frisco.