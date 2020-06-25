Authorities recover body of man who died floating Colorado River

The body of the 36-year-old man who disappeared floating the Colorado River earlier this month near Radium has been found.

According to a Wednesday news release from the Grand County Coroner’s Office, the body of Shawn S. Diaz of Centennial was recovered near Radium on June 11.

Diaz was reported missing May 31 after his inner tube capsized on the Colorado River and he didn’t resurface.

He was last seen in the water by his tube near the Eye of the Needles rapid, and it was reported he was not wearing a lifejacket.

Searches were suspended after authorities unsuccessfully tried to locate Diaz. It is unclear at this time how Diaz’s body was found.