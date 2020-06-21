AVA offers free rafting on Clear Creek Monday, Tuesday
AVA Whitewater Rafting will offer free half-day trips on the Class III Clear Creek waterway in Idaho Springs on Monday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 23.
In a press release, AVA spokeswoman Rebecca Downs said multiple rafting times are available each day. To reserve a spot, call 1-877-RAFTING. A reservation must be made as AVA is unable to accept walk-ins.
As part of rafting during novel coronavirus, AVA is undertaking their rafting trips fully outdoors, with extra sanitation practices, guide
screenings and an altered check in process.
