AVA offers free rafting on Clear Creek Monday, Tuesday

Rafters paddle down Clear Creek near Idaho Springs.

Courtesy AVA Rafting

AVA Whitewater Rafting will offer free half-day trips on the Class III Clear Creek waterway in Idaho Springs on Monday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 23.

In a press release, AVA spokeswoman Rebecca Downs said multiple rafting times are available each day. To reserve a spot, call 1-877-RAFTING. A reservation must be made as AVA is unable to accept walk-ins.

As part of rafting during novel coronavirus, AVA is undertaking their rafting trips fully outdoors, with extra sanitation practices, guide

screenings and an altered check in process.