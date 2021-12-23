Avalanche danger expected to rise over holiday weekend

Due to the expected new snow, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center is warning of an increased avalanche risk over the holiday weekend.

The avalanche center is also urging people who are headed into the backcountry to pay attention to the daily avalanche forecast, which can be checked daily at Avalanche.State.co.us .

The avalanche center is anticipating this weekend will bring high (4 out of 5) avalanche danger to the Summit County area.

The avalanche center is also recommending that people avoid traveling on or under steep, snow-covered slopes during high avalanche periods.

If going out in the backcountry, individuals are encouraged to be prepared by carrying an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole and a shovel while also knowing how to use the equipment if an avalanche does occur.